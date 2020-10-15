e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles

Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles

For Hong Kong, which has banned non-residents since March, the deal with Singapore is its first resumption of travel ties with another city.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hong Kong/Singapore
A general view of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China.
A general view of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS)
         

Hong Kong and Singapore will set up a travel bubble, the two cities announced on Thursday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

Hong Kong’s Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said travellers under the scheme would need to get negative Covid-19 test results and travel on dedicated flights.

Further details, including the launch date, will be fleshed out in coming weeks, they said.

“It is a safe, careful but significant step forward to revive air travel, and provide a model for future collaboration with other parts of the world,” Singapore’s Ong said.

For Hong Kong, which has banned non-residents since March, the deal with Singapore is its first resumption of travel ties with another city. Travellers from mainland China and neighbouring Macau still face 14 days in quarantine.

Singapore has already announced pacts on essential business and official travel from China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and opened unilaterally to general visitors from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and most of Australia.

This week, Singapore eased quarantine to just seven days for travellers from Hong Kong, from 14 earlier. It has put the city on its list of low-risk places.

International travel in Asia has collapsed during the pandemic because of border closures, with passenger numbers down 97% in August, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines says.

Following the news, shares in Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific surged more than 7 percent in afternoon trade.

Hong Kong’s daily coronavirus infections have dropped mostly into single digits since August and it has eased some social distancing curbs. Singapore has similarly seen its daily cases fall below 10.

tags
top news
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid fake TRP fraud probe
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid fake TRP fraud probe
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In