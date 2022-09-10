Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for 19 months over seditious children's books
Five speech therapists were convicted under a colonial-era sedition law in a case denounced by rights campaigners as a “brazen act of repression.”
Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government.
The five were convicted on Wednesday under a colonial-era sedition law in a case denounced by rights campaigners as a "brazen act of repression", which the Hong Kong government has rejected.
The defendants, who had pleaded not guilty, were accused of publishing three books featuring cartoons of sheep fighting against wolves.
District Court Judge Kwok Wai Kin said the defendants had to be punished "not because of the publication or the words but because of their harm or the risk of harm to the minds of children", saying the works sowed seeds of "instability".
"What the defendants have done to the children aged 4 and above was in fact a brain-washing exercise with a view to guiding the very young children to accept their views and values," Kwok said.
Also Read | As India, China disengage in Hot Springs, Delhi spotlights other friction points
Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Marco Fong, aged 26 to 29, were convicted by Kwok, who was handpicked by the city's leader to try national security cases.
The books referred to events including the city's mass pro-democracy protests in 2019 and the case of 12 democracy protesters who fled Hong Kong by speedboat in 2020 and were captured by the Chinese coastguard.
It is the first time a seditious publications case has gone to trial since the 2019 protests and the imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong by Beijing in 2020, which officials said was vital to restore stability.
One the group's lawyers estimated that the five could be out in 31 days once deductions were made, including the 13 months they spent in jail awaiting trial.
Acknowledging they could soon leave prison, Judge Kwok asked the five "when you would leave the prison of your own mind".
Lai's mitigation was interrupted by Kwok, who said "the court is not a place to make political speech".
"Everyone has the freedom of expression, but that does not equal absolute freedom," he said.
Before being stopped, Lai had said the core issue of the trial was freedom of speech and "freedom with limitations is not freedom".
Defendant Yeung quoted U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King saying "a riot is the language of the unheard".
"I don't regret my choice, and I hope I can always stand on the side of the sheep," Yeung said.
Judge Kwok said in his verdict that "children will be led into the belief that the PRC Government is coming to Hong Kong with the wicked intention of taking away their home and ruining their happy life with no right to do so at all," referring to the People's Republic of China.
The defendants were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, which Judge Kwok said "was clearly set up for political purposes".
"The political situation appears to be calm on the surface but very volatile underneath," Kwok said, describing the situation in Hong Kong after the national security law.
-
“Deeply aware" of duties, Britain's monarch Charles says: Read full speech here
King Charles III made his declaration at St James's Palace on Saturday after being proclaimed the monarch of Britain following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday. Paying tribute to his mother, King Charles said that he was deeply aware of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me."
-
King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' at accession
King Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at the accession ceremony on Saturday. King Charles made his declaration in the Throne Room of St. James' Palace in London after announcing the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles III said he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty". King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his the Queen Consort, wife Camilla.
-
King Charles III formally declared Britain's new monarch at historic ceremony
King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace. King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William who will now be heir to the throne and known by the title Prince of Wales. “May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'", he added.
-
The historic building where King Charles' accession is taking place: 5 points
King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a ceremony which will be broadcast live from the St. James' Palace, a royal residence in London. Here are 5 points on the St. James' Palace where the ceremony is taking place: St James's Palace is the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built between 1531 and 1536 in red-brick.
-
UN chief's visit to areas of Pakistan devastated by record floods
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, as he rounded off a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million have been disrupted. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change. "Unimaginable," Guterres said, surveying the damage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics