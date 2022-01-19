Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters amid Covid-19 risk

In Hong Kong, some hamsters tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pet store and authorities will now cull as many as 2,000 rodents "as a precautionary measure". Officials will also stop the sale and import of rodents in the city. The move came after one of the employees of the pet shop contracted the disease.

According to the reports, authorities are also working to track customers who purchased hamsters from the affected store after January 7 and are asking the owners to quarantine as per the mandate. They will also undergo a mandatory Covid test.

Authorities acknowledged that there is “no evidence” that pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans, but for now, they would not rule out the possibility. They are "acting out of caution even though there was no evidence domestic animals can infect humans," Health secretary Sophia Chan said in a news conference.

The thousands of hamsters will be culled in a humane manner, authorities have said. Other pet stores in the nearby areas are also asked to stop selling hamsters in Hong Kong.

Speaking on the matter, agriculture, fisheries and conservation department director Leung Siu-fai said the Hong Kong hamsters had to be put down as it was impossible to quarantine and observe each one.

He also asked people to "avoid kissing" their pets. "Pet owners should keep a good hygiene practice, including washing hands after touching the animals, handling their food or other items, and avoid kissing the animals," Leung said, as per Reuters report.

Around the world, Covid-19 in dogs and cats have been reported since the emergence of the virus in 2019. However, scientists say there is no evidence animals play a major role in human contagion.

Last year, Denmark culled millions of minks to curb Covid-19 mutations. Mink easily become infected by Covid-19 and infection is exacerbated because they are bred in large numbers and kept in cramped living conditions, the World Health Organization has said. The mammal is also expected to host future mutations.

(With agency inputs)