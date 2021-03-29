Home / World News / Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as Covid-19 infections ease
world news

Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as Covid-19 infections ease

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:34 PM IST
People walk in front of "M+" visual culture museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong,(AP)

Hong Kong will ease some coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures.

Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%. Cinemas and theme parks would be able to increase capacity to 75% from 50%.

"We want to keep containing the epidemic and not undo the efforts we have made. We must continue to enforce stringent measures," she said.

Bars, karaoke parlours and bath houses would stay closed.

Quarantine for arrivals from countries considered low-medium risk, such as Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, would be reduced to 14 days from 21 currently. High-risk destinations such as Brazil, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom would need 21 days, she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Myanmar's military conducts airstrikes along border, thousands flee to Thailand

'Ever Given' cargo ship in Suez Canal finally set free: Channel authorities

Moderna says shipped 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to United States

Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America

The city has seen zero locally transmitted cases for the last two days after an outbreak in early March led to a spike in cases across the city and thousands of residents forced into quarantine.

Chan said the government was also aiming to bring back Hong Kong residents who have been stranded in Britain from late April after the government banned flights from the United Kingdom to Hong Kong in December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong government coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP