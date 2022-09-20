‘Hour 14. Everything fine’: TV host falls asleep amid Queen's funeral coverage

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 20, 2022 02:34 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Allison Langdon was presenting for Australian broadcaster the Nine Network in her role as host of Today, The Independent reported.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera amid a lengthy coverage done by her for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

As news networks around the world covered Britain's longest-serving monarch's funeral, Allison Langdon was presenting for Australian broadcaster the Nine Network in her role as host of Today, The Independent reported.

When viewers shared images of the presenter apparently asleep on social media with her head resting on a folded jacket, Allison Langdon re-shared the image on her Instagram account alongside the caption, "Hour 14. Everything is fine.”

Earlier in the day Allison Langdon shared a post describing the “privilege” of being able to cover Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

“A privilege to watch the late Queen’s final departure from Buckingham Palace. A woman who meant so many things to so many people. What a farewell," she said.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday after a private burial in Windsor. The monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8, was buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, at an intimate ceremony after a grand state funeral attended by world leaders, European royal families and the public gathered.

Mallika Soni

