An Indian-origin businessman accused of posing as a CIA agent allegedly managed to get preliminary defence deals worth billions of dollars in Indonesia after developing ties with senior officials.

Indian-origin businessman Gaurav Srivastava allegedly pretended to be a CIA agent to secure deals from now-Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. (Atlantic Council)

Gaurav Srivastava built a relationship with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto when he was the country's defence minister, according to a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Indonesian publication Tempo.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The preliminary agreements included plans to procure fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft and military command systems.

Meetings with Prabowo

Srivastava introduced himself to Indonesian officials and business figures as a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent, as per Tempo. The report said he developed a relationship with Prabowo, who reportedly nicknamed him "Mr G".

Dutch oil trader Niels Troost said he accompanied Srivastava to Prabowo Subianto's residence at the Garuda Yaksa estate in Hambalang, West Java, in mid-2022, Tempo reported.

Troost told the publication that Srivastava claimed he frequently visited and stayed at Prabowo Subianto's place. During the drive, Srivastava allegedly said he helped identify those responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and played a role in getting Prabowo removed from a long-standing US immigration blacklist. He was in the list for around two decades over allegations linked to human rights abuses during his military career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Troost also alleged that Srivastava spoke about Prabowo Subianto's habits, known only to his close ones, before they arrived at the house. The habits included his belief that spider webs inside the house should not be removed because they were part of nature. Defence procurement agreements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Troost also alleged that Srivastava spoke about Prabowo Subianto's habits, known only to his close ones, before they arrived at the house. The habits included his belief that spider webs inside the house should not be removed because they were part of nature. Defence procurement agreements {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Between 2020 and 2022, companies controlled by Srivastava secured five preliminary agreements from Indonesia's Defence Ministry and a state-owned defence company, according to the OCCRP-Tempo investigation.

The ministry issued three Letters of Intention to Purchase in 2020, followed by another letter of intent and a memorandum of understanding in 2021 and 2022.

The proposed deals included 36 F-15 fighter jets, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, C-130 transport aircraft and a joint operations command and control centre for Indonesia's Defence Ministry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Photos reviewed by the investigators showed Srivastava attending signing ceremonies with Prabowo and executives from one of his companies.

Photos reviewed by the investigators showed Gaurav Srivastava attending signing ceremonies with Prabowo and executives from one of his companies.

That said, Indonesia did not move forward with any of the proposed purchases.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Rico Sirait confirmed the preliminary agreements but told Tempo they were not legally binding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The entire process of Indonesian defence cooperation and procurement is always carried out with utmost caution, prioritising the principles of good governance, national interest, and compliance with applicable mechanisms and regulations," Sirait said.

Companies had no defence background

According to the investigation, corporate records show that the four firms controlled by Srivastava that received the agreements were shell companies. The report said all four companies were later deregistered after failing to pay taxes.

In 2022, the US approved the potential sale of 36 F-15 fighter jets and related equipment to Indonesia in a package valued at about $13.9 billion. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency's announcement did not mention Srivastava's companies.

It also reported that Srivastava developed business ties with Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo's younger brother and chairman of the Arsari Group.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Tempo, Srivastava had already faced legal disputes in California before expanding his business activities in Indonesia.

Srivastava has denied allegations that he falsely claimed to be a CIA agent, calling them "gross fabrications" on his website.

‘A brazen con man’

Troost has filed civil lawsuits in California and the Southern District of New York, alleging that Srivastava falsely claimed to work for the CIA. The complaints cite recorded phone calls in which Srivastava allegedly made those claims.

Troost said he transferred a 50% stake in his company to Srivastava because he believed he had genuine intelligence connections. In court filings, he described Srivastava as "a brazen con man of remarkable skill."

Troost's complaint also alleges that Srivastava arranged a $51 million loan from their company to the Arsari Group. According to the complaint, Srivastava said the money would fund a covert US government programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, he allegedly persuaded the Arsari Group to transfer nearly half the loan to him and used the money to buy a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles. The complaint further alleges that he tried to obtain the rest of the loan, but the Arsari Group refused.