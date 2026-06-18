Yamunanagar villagers booked for attacking Karnal CIA team

A day after a CIA team of the Karnal police was allegedly attacked in Radaur, the Yamunanagar police registered an FIR against the villagers for the crime, during which an accused in police custody also managed to flee. The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when the CIA-1 team reached Chhota Bans village of Radaur from Karnal to arrest an accused in an NDPS case. As the team nabbed Rajendra Kumar, accused of drug smuggling, and dragged him into their vehicle, several villagers surrounded the team from all sides. Video of the incident shows a scuffle broke out between the villagers and the policemen to get the accused released. Police said that as soon as the team made the accused sit in the car, women and some youths forcibly pushed him out. Others started pelting stones at them, and the cops managed to save their lives. Radaur police said that a case was registered against several accused and no arrest has been made so far. A day after a CIA team of the Karnal police was allegedly attacked in Radaur, the Yamunanagar police registered an FIR against the villagers for the crime, during which an accused in police custody also managed to flee. (Representational image)

Other short stories

270 bags of subsidised urea seized in Sonepat

ROHTAK In a joint operation by the police and agriculture department, the officials have seized 270 bags of agricultural-grade urea being transported without valid documents. According to the police, the consignment was intercepted near the Saidpur police check-post in the Kharkhoda area after authorities received information about the illegal transportation of a large quantity of urea. Officials suspect the subsidised fertiliser, meant exclusively for agricultural use, was being diverted for industrial purposes, potentially causing a significant loss to the government exchequer. According to a complaint lodged by agriculture department quality control inspector and fertiliser inspector Rakesh Kumar, a red canter truck was stopped and searched by a joint team of police and agriculture officials. During the inspection, authorities recovered 270 bags of urea, each weighing 45 kg. Following the complaint, Kharkhoda police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Rohtak MC creates solar-powered eco-cooling cabin