Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / How Biden, then a Senator, had reacted after planes flew into World Trade Centre on 9/11
world news

How Biden, then a Senator, had reacted after planes flew into World Trade Centre on 9/11

The Democratic senator from Delaware was on a train from Wilmington to Washington when two planes, hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists, flew into the World Trade Centre.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers by hijackers loyal to Al-Qaeda killed more than 2,750 people.(Reuters File Photo)

US President Joe Biden, one of the most powerful men on the planet, was a Senator when the Al Qaeda terrorists attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. In his memoir titled ‘Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics’, Biden has recounted the tragic day when he was serving as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Democratic senator from Delaware was on a train from Wilmington to Washington when two planes, hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists, flew into the World Trade Centre, turning the twin towers into rubble. He was talking to his wife, now the First Lady, Jill Biden.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God."

"Jill, what is it?"

"Another plane ... the other tower."

Also Read | Myths perpetuated and busted in the 20 years since 9/11

Moments after a third plane hit the Pentagon, Biden got off the train at Union Station from where he saw a brown haze of smoke in the sky, according to the memoir. He rushed to the Capitol and insisted that it was the safest place to be even as the buildings were being evacuated. Biden said he tried to enter the Capitol building but was refused entry by a police officer. At that point, he felt it was important to “show the country we were still doing business", as per the memoir.

RELATED STORIES

After 20 years, Biden will visit all three memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. He will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the White House said last Saturday. He will be accompanied by Jill Biden, who was on phone with her husband on the fateful day when nearly 3,000 people were killed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Myths perpetuated and busted in the 20 years since 9/11

Russia summons US ambassador over 'election interference'

9/11: Decades after the attack, toxic dust still ails Americans

Xi Jinping asks Germany to help promote ‘right’ China policy within EU
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP