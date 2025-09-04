Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer who turned understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died at the age of 91, “surrounded by his loved ones” at his home, his fashion house confirmed on Thursday. Italian designer Giorgio Armani waves from the runway of the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 "surrounded by his loved ones", his company said on September 4, 2025.(AFP)

The designer, one of the most recognizable names in global fashion, had missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time to recover from an undisclosed condition, as reported by the Associated Press. He had been planning a major event this month to mark 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house.

From corporate boardrooms to red carpets, Armani dressed global elites and Hollywood stars alike – Sean Penn, Anne Hathaway, George Clooney, Sofia Loren, Brad Pitt, and Victoria Beckham were among those who lit up red carpets wearing creations from the $10 billion empire he built. But it hadn’t been Armani’s dream from the beginning.

Early life, career

Born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, a small town south of Milan, Armani once dreamed of becoming a doctor before fashion drew him in. A part-time job as a window decorator in a Milan department store opened his eyes to the industry that would define his life.

In 1975, Armani and his partner Sergio Galeotti sold their Volkswagen for $10,000 to launch their own menswear ready-to-wear label. A year later, womenswear followed.

He first srated with liningless sports jacket, paired with a simple t-shirt he called “the alpha and omega of the fashion alphabet.” It soon became a symbol of his new style and an instant success from Hollywood to Wall Street.

Not long after, the Armani suit became a staple for men, while his pantsuits for women revolutionized executive workwear in the 1980s.

Family and probable successors

Giorgio Armani never married, he had no children. However, he was very close to his niece Roberta, who left a film career to become his director of public relations and often represented him at social events.

His nieces and longtime collaborators remained central to his inner circle.

In recent years, Armani indicated succession planning was underway, pointing to his longtime head of menswear Leo Dell’Orco and his niece Silvana Armani, who oversees womenswear.

Giorgio Armani himself was the brand

The designer’s own look, donning jeans, t-shirt, bronzed skin and silver hair, b went on to become a reflection of the minimalist style he preached. “I design for real people. There is no virtue whatsoever in creating clothes and accessories that are not practical,” he often said.

Behind his gentle demeanor was a tough businessman who never sold or merged his company. For his dominance in fashion and business, Italians called him “Re Giorgio” (King George).

Today, Armani’s empire spans more than 600 stores in 46 countries, seven industrial hubs and an army of 9,000 employees, half of them women in executive positions, according to 2023 figures cited by news agency AP.