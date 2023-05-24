How Ron DeSantis' collaboration with Elon Musk strengthens his presidential bid| 5 points

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he will be running for the US presidency, which he will declare during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform's audio chat feature, Twitter Spaces. This event is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm ET and will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is close to Musk and a supporter of DeSantis​​. (ALSO READ: Donald Trump has found his match? All you need to know about Ron DeSantis)

1. Mutual Admiration:

This combination of file pictures created on May 23, 2023 shows Elon Musk arriving for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York; and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answering questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address, March 7, 2023. (AFP)

Musk has previously expressed admiration for DeSantis, who often criticises corporate media. His participation in the announcement is viewed by the DeSantis team as a clear sign of support for the governor, even though Musk has clarified during the Wall Street Journal’s 2023 CEO Summit Council that he will not be formally endorsing any candidate at that time​.

ALSO READ: DeSantis's Presidential bid blitz mared by Disney, Florida pays the price

2. Shared Social Circles:

DeSantis and Musk first met at a dinner party in Austin, Texas in early 2021. The gathering included tech investors, developers, and healthcare industry officials​​. Additionally, their relationship is strengthened through David Sacks, a major Republican donor and a Musk confidant, who has been openly supportive of DeSantis and is considered to be part of Musk's inner circle regarding decisions about Twitter​.

3. Elon Musk's Ownership of Twitter:

Musk, having purchased Twitter, has promised to return "free speech" to the platform and has reinstated the accounts of previously suspended far-right Twitter users​​. As Musk is seen warmly by most conservatives for these actions, DeSantis' decision to announce his presidential candidacy on Twitter Spaces could potentially appeal to this demographic​​.

4. Unconventional Announcement Platform:

DeSantis has chosen to announce his presidential bid on Twitter, bypassing traditional methods like in-person rallies or TV interviews. This decision makes a notable statement about the kind of campaign he will run and the type of supporter he hopes to prioritise​. It's also worth noting that by using Twitter, DeSantis may be signalling his willingness to compete in the online space with his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump​.

5. The Potential Risks and Rewards:

While DeSantis' appearance on Twitter Spaces could provide him with access to Musk's substantial fanbase, the association also comes with risks. Musk is known for his unpredictability, which could pose challenges for DeSantis' campaign. As one analyst told BBC News, Musk could "give support to Mr DeSantis but then take it away - he has the platform to both hype him up but also knock him down"​​.

The relationship between DeSantis and Musk is a complex mix of mutual admiration, shared social circles, shared platform, unconventional campaigning, and potential risks and rewards. Their collaboration in the upcoming presidential announcement will be a significant event in the lead up to the 2024 elections.

