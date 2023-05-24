Donald Trump has found his match? All you need to know about Ron DeSantis

As former US president Donald Trump is polling high to be Republican party's next nominee in the elections, Florida governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his bid for the top most after months of speculation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks.(AP)

Ron DeSantis’ rising profile among Republicans and backing through fundraising makes him one of the biggest threats to Donald Trump as both have been squabbling over weeks. Donald Trump has attacked the Florida governor by calling him 'meatball Ron', 'Ron DeSantimonious'.

"I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I think the base would not like it - I don't think it would be good for the party," Donald Trump said on Ron DeSantis.

Here's everything you need to know about Ron DeSantis:

Ron DeSantis graduated from Yale Universit and then attended Harvard Law School. He graduated Juris Doctor cum laude in 2005. Before that he had joined the US Navy in 2004 and worked as a legal advisor to SEAL Team One. In the US army, he did a brief stint in Iraq in 2007 before being appointed Special Assistant US attorney by the Department of Justice. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. At one point of time, he was an ardent Trump supporter and has been one of the founding leaders of the Freedom Caucus. Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this month showed that Donald Trump is backed by 49 per cent of Republicans while DeSantis is polling at 19 per cent. Donald Trump has baggage though as he lost the 2020 presidential elections and the Republican party did not fare well in the midterms as well. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has also thrown his weight behind Ron DeSantis, saying that he would prefer him over Trump. Ron DeSantis will also fare well if the age issue sticks on Donald Trump is 78 years old as he heads into the 2024 election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON