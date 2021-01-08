e-paper
Home / World News / 'How strange', says Elon Musk as he becomes world's richest person

‘How strange’, says Elon Musk as he becomes world’s richest person

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(AP)
         

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who on Thursday became the richest person in the world, gave a “strange” reaction after achieving the milestone. Taking on Twitter, the outspoken entrepreneur behind Tesla Inc. and SpaceX gave a very underwhelming response.

“How strange,” Musk wrote on in response to a tweet by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. In the following tweet, he wrote, “Well, back to work.”

Musk is known for his witty, sometimes controversial tweets which has often made the headlines. In May this year, Tesla lost $14 million in valuation hours Musk tweeted, “Tesla stock price is too high imo”.

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he was thinking about taking the company private. The shares of the Tesla soared by more than six per cent while the tweet cost him his role as chairman.

As per Bloomberg report, the South Africa-born engineer’s net worth was $188.5 billion at 10:15 am in New York, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

Along with Tesla, Musk also owns SpaceX which is a rival to Bezos-owned Blue Origin LLC, in the private space race.

Over the past year his net worth soared by more than $150 billion in possibly the fastest bout of wealth creation in history.

Fueling his rise was an unprecedented rally in Tesla’s share price, which surged 743% last year on the back of consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike.

