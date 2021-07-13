How to keep your data safe? Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares tip

As data protection emerges as one of the burning issues of the digital space, so has the search for one-stop privacy solutions. Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born CEO of tech giant Google LLC, shared a few of his tips in this regard to help users arrive at their privacy needs. In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Pichai talked about his password habits, digital authentication on applications, the threat of internet-based surveillance, and more.

When asked about the frequency with which he changed his passwords, Pichai said that he did not change them often. Instead, he encouraged users to adopt the "two-factor authentication" system, which is far safer and more reliable than constantly changing passwords. The multiple protection will ensure that a one-off attempt to scramble the password is not successful while hacking into the system.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also asked about his thoughts on increased surveillance policies in countries and "different internets", which means different laws about online content and the definition of what is “offensive”.

"A free and open internet is a tremendous force for good and we take it for granted a bit," he said.

Noting that each country is undergoing a "debate" on what constitutes free speech, Pichai added, "In some ways, I think we pull back from the bigger picture (which is that) many countries around the world are restricting the flow of information and drawing much more rigid boundaries."

During the exclusive interview to the BBC at the Google headquarters at Silicon Valley in California, Sundar Pichai was also asked about his Indian roots.

In response to the question, the Tamil Nadu-born CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet said that although he is an American citizen, India remains rooted "deeply" within him. "It is a big part of who I am," said Sundar Pichai.