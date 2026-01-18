How Trump Went From ‘Locked and Loaded’ to Hitting Pause on Striking Iran

WASHINGTON—President Trump on Tuesday said he had canceled all meetings with Iran’s leaders, entreated Iranians protesting their government to overthrow the regime and declared that “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.” The U.S. president, who appeared to have taken the country to the cusp of war, was pulling back from a military intervention as long as Tehran didn’t execute more demonstrators. (AP) Just three days later, Trump signaled there would be no imminent strikes on Iran. The U.S. president, who appeared to have taken the country to the cusp of war, was pulling back from a military intervention as long as Tehran didn’t execute more demonstrators. The pause was the culmination of nearly a week of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, during which the U.S.’s regional allies warned Trump that a bombing campaign might lead to a wider conflict and senior U.S. military officials prepared for a strike order Wednesday that never came. The prospect of an attack, less than two weeks after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, rattled leaders in capitals across the world, who feared that Trump’s penchant for quick aerial strikes could spark another protracted conflict in the Middle East while failing to dislodge the Iranian regime. The U.S. is sending an aircraft-carrier strike group, additional jet fighters and missile defenses to the region, in a sign that bombs could still fall shortly after their arrival. But asked by reporters Friday whether American help for protesters was still on the way as promised, Trump said he alone decided not to issue an attack order. “Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself,” he said. “They didn’t hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact.” Trump’s repeated posts on social media in support of protesters set off a guessing game as to whether he would consider hitting Iran again. Last June, he vowed to give Iran up to two weeks to negotiate over its nuclear program—before striking the country well before that deadline lapsed. He had already decided to send B-2 bombers and a cruise-missile-carrying submarine to attack three Iranian nuclear sites when he set the original deadline, leading some people to suspect a similar ruse this time around. Striking Iran’s nuclear facilities in a one-and-done operation was a far less challenging mission than using force to compel an authoritarian regime in Tehran to heed its restive population or even yield power. Trump was advised of the daunting prospects of regime change, The Wall Street Journal reported, even after repeatedly saying the U.S. would support what some labeled a new Iranian revolution. Now critics fear for the future of protesters who had been emboldened by Trump’s call to action.

Protesters at the Iranian Embassy in Athens with a sign showing opposition figure Reza Pahlavi and President Trump.

“He put American credibility on the line,” said Suzanne Maloney, an Iran expert and vice president for foreign policy at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington. “There will be, and already has been, a sense of betrayal and backlash from Iranians that will last well beyond the life of this presidency.” While the White House insists that Trump has yet to make a final decision on striking Iran, the critique that Trump had flinched appeared to echo criticism decades earlier when then-President George H.W. Bush encouraged Iraqis to rise up against Saddam Hussein, but then opted to stay out of the country’s internal strife when the Shia rose up against the dictator in the wake of the 1991 Persian Gulf War. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a Friday statement that nobody knows what Trump will ultimately decide except the president. “He keeps his options open and will make decisions in the best interest of America and the world,” she said. Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late December at Mar-a-Lago and the Israeli leader was concerned about Iran’s attempts to rebuild its missile force, which had been pummeled by Israeli airstrikes. At the time, demonstrations in Iran were building and Netanyahu said that the Iranian regime was likely to stifle the protests with violence, senior U.S. officials familiar with the conversation said. Trump asked aides about the unrest and if there was anything the U.S. could do. On Jan. 2, Trump used the threat of U.S. military action to try to convince Tehran not to shoot at or kill protesters. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump posted on social media. It was a message he delivered several times online and in remarks to reporters. The president had, in effect, set a red line. The question was how he might enforce it. As the protests grew—fueled by an economic crisis, state repression and statements of U.S. support—so did Tehran’s fury. Activists and human rights groups said that at least 2,000 people were killed in only a few days, though observers suspect the real casualty toll is much higher. “Iran brought down the iron fist with speed and ferocity we haven’t seen before,” said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group. The regime may have had a “perverse incentive” to quash the movement even more quickly and brutally before the U.S. was prepared to bomb Iran, he said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian diplomats during the week tried to persuade the U.S. not to strike their country, and to resume nuclear talks instead. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reached out hoping to set up a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Swiss resort of Davos before the start of next week’s World Economic Forum, Arab and European officials said. The meeting was never finalized. U.S. and military officials were already devising options for the president to respond to Iran’s smothering of dissent, and had been receiving informal briefings from top aides such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. On Tuesday, Trump was scheduled to meet with top officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine, to review some plans, but he skipped the session and detailed his thoughts once more on social media. “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING—TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” he posted. “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.” Later that evening in a CBS News interview, Trump said that he was unable to get reliable numbers about how many people the Iranian regime had killed during the crackdown. But if Tehran hanged protesters, “we will take very strong action,” he said. Trump’s stern statements “certainly amplified the sense of possibility among Iranians,” Brookings’s Maloney said, even though U.S. support might not have been a major factor in getting Iranians into the streets, due to their longstanding skepticism of Washington.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine at the Pentagon on Thursday.