Home / World News / Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul: US Air Force
The plane safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul late Sunday, according to US defense officials contacted by Defense One.(AFP)
The plane safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul late Sunday, according to US defense officials contacted by Defense One.(AFP)
world news

Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul: US Air Force

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 05:27 AM IST

The US Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.

"Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible," the statement said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan passenger flight united states + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.