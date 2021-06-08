Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Hundreds of US sanctions on Iran set to remain: Blinken
world news

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:27 PM IST
President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect talks with Iran about reversing former president Donald Trump’s exit from the nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).(Reuters)

Secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that “hundreds” of US sanctions will remain on Iran even if the United States rejoins the 2015 nuclear accord that it had left.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect talks with Iran about reversing former president Donald Trump’s exit from the nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I would anticipate that, even in the event of a return to compliance with the JCPOA, hundreds of sanctions remain in place, including sanctions imposed by the Trump administration,” Blinken told a Senate hearing.

“If they are not inconsistent with the JCPOA, they will remain unless and until Iran’s behaviour changes,” he said.

The discussions in Vienna, brokered by European diplomats, have been locked in dispute on which sanctions to lift.

