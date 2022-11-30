Home / World News / Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

world news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:46 PM IST

H5N1 Bird Flu: The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

H5N1 Bird Flu: European countries have reported renewed outbreaks of bird flu since the summer.(AFP file)
H5N1 Bird Flu: European countries have reported renewed outbreaks of bird flu since the summer.(AFP file)
Reuters |

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.

Read more: Bake-warm, crusty French baguettes get UNESCO world heritage status

The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

Earlier this month Nebih reported H5N1 outbreaks at two farms in neighbouring Bacs-Kiskun county.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hungary
hungary

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out