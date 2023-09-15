Hunter Biden indicted: Will US president's son be jailed?

US president Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted on federal firearms charges as he was accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018. At that time, Hunter Biden has earlier acknowledged that he was struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by the special counsel overseeing the case.

Joe Biden's son has also been under investigation for his business dealings. The special counsel indicated that charges of failure to pay taxes on time could be filed in Washington or in California while existing charges have been placed in Delaware.

Does this mean that Hunter Biden will be jailed?

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could face as much as 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000, court filings show. But, this is the maximum penalty and is rare especially in a case like this that involves non-violent crime and an alleged first-time offense. The three-count indictment by the federal grand jury in Delaware accuses Hunter Biden of lying on an ATF form when he bought the gun, by falsely swearing that he wasn’t addicted to illegal drugs or using illegal drugs.

Hunter Biden also lied to the federally licensed gun dealer in Wilmington where he bought the gun, as per the court filings. Joe Biden's son is also accused of illegally possessing the gun while using drugs or being addicted to drugs, a federal crime. He possessed the gun for 11 days in 2018, the court was told.

