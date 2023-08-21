Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in Mexico, hits California: Check top 10 updates

In some respite for the people of United States, Hilary has lost its earlier predicted strength and been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone. But the danger remains as the Southwestern and Western parts the country are facing strong winds with powerful gusts, heavy rainfall and power cuts.

Vehicles drive through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Getty Images via AFP)

In Southern California and places like Los Angeles, flash floods have taken place, damaging property and risking lives. People have been warned to avoid unnecessary travel.

Here are the top 10 updates about Hilary

The National Hurricane Center has warned people not to take the storm lightly despite its down gradation from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone. They have warned about flash floods and other life-threatening occurrences like landslides, due to incessant rainfall.

Strong winds and rain is expected to batter the Western US on Monday. Meanwhile, schools remain shut and flights have been cancelled.

On Sunday, Hilary entered California after crossing the US-Mexico border, becoming the first tropical storm in the state since Nora in 1997.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit parts of California while Hilary brought in devastation. Social media users labelled the combined calamity as ‘hurriquake’.

The Los Angeles river is seeing increased water flow and the water level is way beyond the normal mark. The Los Angeles branch of the National Weather Service has said that daily rainfall records in the region has been surpassed.

Various videos of damage and destruction being caused by storm Hilary is being shared on social media. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency across most of Southern California.

Hilary is moving north-northwest at 28 mph. It is expected to move north through California and dissipate over central Nevada on Monday.

In Palm Springs, California, the 911 emergency phone system experienced an outage on Sunday night, police lieutenant Gustavo Araiza informed CNN.

On Monday, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass tweeted, "This morning, Los Angeles was already in action as we anticipated the impacts of the tropical storm. A declaration of local emergency is still in effect to immediately activate emergency operations and waive any regulation that may inhibit saving of lives."

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued a shelter in place order for some residents in the county to safeguard them amid the storm.

