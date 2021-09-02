Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hurricane Ida: 14 dead, state of emergency declared in New Jersey. All you need to know

Apartments were suddenly filled with water and rivers and creeks saw water level rise to record levels. Even roadways were also inundated due to heavy rain.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:50 PM IST
First responders pull local residents in a boat as they perform rescues of people trapped by floodwaters after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northeast in Mamaroneck, New York, US(Reuters)

At least 14 people died due to flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded large parts of northeastern US, news agency Associated Press reported.

Apartments were suddenly filled with water and rivers and creeks saw water level rise to record levels. Even roadways were also inundated due to heavy rain. Subway tunnels in New York city were also flooded due to the downpour. Train services in the subway were cancelled throughout the night and early morning.

Here is what we know so far:

  • 14 people died due to flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania
  • New York City police told news agency AP that 8 people died when they were trapped in flooded basements
  • Five people were found dead in New Jersey’s Elizabeth
  • Police officers outside Philadelphia reported ‘multiple fatalities’
  • New York City officials banned all travel barring those for emergency purposes

A first responder stands by floodwaters after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northeast in Mamaroneck, New York, US (REUTERS)

  • Tornadoes destroyed homes in New Jersey, Philadelphia
  • At least 17 trains were trapped due to heavy rains in New York City subway
  • The US’ National Weather Service said it recorded 89.1 mm rainfall over New York City’s Central Park over a period of one hour on Wednesday night. It broke the previous record of 49.1mm rainfall recorded during the tropical storm Henri earlier this year
  • The Newark International Airport as water was seen rushing through terminals in the airport. 370 flights have been cancelled so far
  • Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties of the state.

(with inputs from AP)

A view of partially submerged cars following Tropical Storm Ida in Scarsdale, New York (Reuters)
