Hurricane Idalia: Did Supermoon increase storm surge?

Hurricane Idalia hit the coasts across Florida and Georgia on August 30, 2023. NASA and the National Ocean Service said that while it continued to pour down heavy rainfall and strong winds, the storm surged due to the blue supermoon seen later that day.

A blue moon is a rare occurrence and usually occurs once every two and a half years.(Colin Wooderson/Getty Images)

Astrologists and sky lovers enjoyed the serene blue supermoon on Wednesday night. The second full moon of a month rarely occurs at the same time when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Therefore, many were found eagerly waiting for the night sky to watch the rare beauty.

Many could not help but wonder if the blue supermoon had a connection with Hurricane Idalia. Did the supermoon increase the storm surge?

Yes, the blue supermoon increased the storm surge because of two special characteristics.

It's a tidal work. The gravitational attraction of the moon as it revolves around the Earth is what generates tides. Because of the oval shape of its orbit, each phase moves it either closer or further away from Earth. The gravitational attraction of the moon becomes stronger as it approaches. Low tides get lower while high tides get higher.

According to NASA, Wednesday was the day the moon was closest to the Earth in its current orbit. The moon became full in the evening, creating a perigean spring tide. This is the strongest a tide can get which must have contributed to the weather upheaval.

The National Ocean Service added information on the Perigean Spring tide, stating that tides average a foot higher during a Perigean spring tide than an Apogean one. This only happens when a full or new moon occurs during the farthest point of its orbit.

Between the hurricane and the expected high tide, a four-foot storm surge was experienced in Charleston because of Idalia, informed the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

The storm flew through South Carolina before downgrading to a tropical storm.

According to astrologists, a blue moon and supermoon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The next time one can get the opportunity to watch the serene beauty will be in the year 2037.

