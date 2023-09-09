Hurricane Lee remains a major threat as it moves closer to the Leeward Islands and may impact U.S. East Coast

Lee is a major Category 4 hurricane that is moving west-northwest in the Atlantic Ocean, about 500 miles away from the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm has a wind speed of 150 miles per hour, just below the threshold for a Category 5.

The storm is expected to slow down over the weekend and into next week, and eventually turn north.

According to the National Hurricane Center's five-day forecast, Lee is projected to position itself between the Bahamas and the eastern coast of the United States by the middle of the upcoming week.

But, the exact timing and location of the northward turn are uncertain, and will determine whether the East Coast will see any direct impacts from Lee or just coastal hazards like dangerous surf and rip currents.

Fox News meteorologist Stephanie van Oppen told The New York Post Friday night that it is too early to say what could happen to New York or Boston, but it is very unlikely that Lee will hit them directly. She also said that Lee will maintain its strength as a powerful major hurricane for the next five days.

“It’s still a powerful major hurricane, and it’s expected to take the same approximate level of strength for the next five days,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert cautioning of the possibility of life-threatening rip currents and elevated seas reaching heights of 10 to 15 feet over the weekend along the coastlines of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The White House said on Thursday that FEMA has deployed assets to the territories.

As per Fox Weather, there are presently no watches or warnings in place for any Caribbean landmasses.

Hurricane Lee is projected to bypass Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, regions that are still in the process of recovery following the impact of Hurricane Idalia on the Gulf Coast.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

Tropical Storm Margot became the 13th named storm after forming Thursday evening about 300 miles off the coast of Cabo Verde in Africa. Anticipated to intensify into a hurricane during the upcoming week.