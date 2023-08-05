'I am coming for you', Trump tweets after Judge's warning on arraignment

U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya has permitted the former president to withdraw his second arraignment in court on Thursday with no limitations to his travel or financial security. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya warned Trump before he left court. Here's what stood out(REUTERS)

Trump immediately dropped a fiery tweet, making pointed and threatening remarks toward prosecutors, judges, and juries “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

Donald J. Trump(Twitter)

On Thursday, Upadhyaya let the former president leave his second arraignment in federal court without imposing any travel restrictions or a cash bond on him. But, she also reminded him of the terms of his release and warned him not to break them.

She also scheduled the next court hearing in the case for Aug. 28.

The terms of his release were similar to those set by a judge in Miami federal court.

Trump argued ‘not guilty’ to the allegations connected with claims of mishandling of classified documents recovered from his Florida resort.

The unprecedented arraignment of former President Donald J. Trump on charges linked with his apparent endeavors to have tampered with the 2020 official elections closed with a couple of customary cautions from the judge who led the session.

Refrain from conversing about the case with any witnesses

One who abstains from compelling witnesses receives additional consideration. The 45th US president was informed that he is denied from discussing the ongoing process of the case with any witnesses.

Upadhyaya mentions, Trump might actually speak with a witness about the situation within the sight of his lawyer.

Upadhyaya also reminds former President Trump that it is an offense to threaten a witness or endeavor to fight back against any individual who could provide testimony.

It is a crime to try to influence a juror or to threaten or attempt to bribe a witness or any other person who may have information about your case, or to retaliate against anyone for providing information about your case to the prosecution, or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.

The board didn't find the witness; The New York Times revealed that witness Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump's helper, had gotten the contact, provoking the Jan. 6 board to climb the meeting highlighting her public declaration.

Why Jan. 6? Possible witness tampering to DOJ?

The Jan. 6 committee said it referred a possible case of witness tampering to the Justice Department. The committee’s vice chair, Liz Cheney, said a former Trump White House aide received a call from someone who tried to influence her testimony.

The witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, told the committee, “(A person) let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he’s thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

The committee did not name the caller, but The New York Times reported that it was former President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

The committee moved up Hutchinson’s public hearing after learning about the call.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ‘unsubstantiated’ Donald Trump’s election fraud theories in Iowa

As Trump hung over the table with his hands folded, The judge let Trump know that the main state of delivery is that he commits no offenses. In failing to do so, the former President could be revoked.

While Trump might actually confront his fourth indictment in Georgia with links to theinvestigation of electoral obstruction in the 2020 presidential race, criminal allegations in Georgia are probably not going to abuse the release conditions.

The warning given by the judge is likely to apply to criminal charges carried out after the trial, so an indictment in the state of Georgia wouldn't mean Trump neglected to consent to his terms of release.

Trump need not appear in federal court for his next hearing, which is to take place in Washington on August 28th. Upadhyaya told Trump his appearance would be waived at the next hearing if he was represented by his lawyer.