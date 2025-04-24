‘I am horrified by…’: What Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Pahalgam terror attack

As India mourns the tragic deaths of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the terrorist attack, calling it a “senseless act of violence”. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed horror over the loss of lives and sent condolences to the victims and their families.(REUTERS)

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Carney expressed horror over the loss of lives and sent condolences to the victims and their families.

"I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists. Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families," he wrote.

The Canadian leader’s statement comes amid global outrage over the attack, with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing solidarity with India and reaffirming their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

India responds: 5-point action against Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which lasted over two hours. The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

After the meeting, India reduced diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced several strong measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The steps include expelling Pakistani military officials, suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediately shutting down the Attari land border crossing.

These actions were decided a day after the attack during a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS approved five specific retaliatory steps, ordered security forces to stay on high alert, and vowed to bring the attackers to justice.

Both countries will also reduce their diplomatic staff in each other’s high commissions from 55 to 30 by May 1. Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme, and those already in India on such visas must leave within 48 hours.

India summons Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi

India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over the formal Persona Non-Grata note for its military diplomats, according to sources.

All-party meeting on Pahalgam terror attack today

The Modi government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, PTI reported. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it while Union home minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also reached New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday after cutting short his visit to the United States (US) in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rahul Gandhi will attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, at around 10.30 am.