Rishi Sunak reacts to ‘barbaric’ Pahalgam terror attack: 'We grieve with India’

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday strongly denounced the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that rattled India, describing it as a “barbaric” act that stole peace and joy from innocent lives. Rishi Sunak described the Pahalgam terror attack as a “barbaric” act that stole peace and joy from innocent lives.(AP)

In his message, Rishi Sunak, who was also the first Indian-origin UK PM, expressed his country's unwavering solidarity with India and the victims of the terror act.

"The barbaric attack in Pahalgam has stolen the lives of newlyweds, children, and families simply seeking joy. Our hearts break for them. To those mourning, know that the UK stands with you in sorrow and solidarity," Sunak wrote on X.

“Terror will never win. We grieve with India,” the leader added.

The massacre, carried out by terrorists in Anantnag district on Tuesday, has shaken the nation and sent ripples of condemnation across the globe.

Meanwhile, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted tourists in the Baisaran area of South Kashmir on Tuesday.

PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in the country, with a specific focus on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The committee directed all security forces to maintain high vigilance and take all necessary measures to prevent future attacks.

Strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack. The CCS expressed its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were discussed in the briefing to the CCS. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

How has India responded so far?

The government of India has announced several measures in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. It includes:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, a foundational agreement that has governed river sharing for over six decades.

Immediate closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post.

Termination of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme privileges for Pakistani nationals. Visas previously issued under this scheme are now void, and any Pakistani citizen in India on an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave.

Expulsion of defence attachés from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. India will reciprocally withdraw its advisors from Islamabad.

Further, the number of personnel at both High Commissions will be drastically reduced to 30 from the current 55, with phased withdrawals completed by May 1.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a bounty of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome attack.