'I am PM of Pakistan. We stand with Palestine', tweets Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his country stands with Palestine, as he denounced the attacks in Gaza Strip by Israeli forces. "I am PM of Pakistan. We stand with Gaza. We stand with Palestine," Khan posted on Twitter attaching a quote by writer Noam Chomsky.

"You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all, but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back," Chomsky's attached quote read.

Meanwhile, the country's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the Muslim nations around the world to unite against the Israeli strikes on the civilian areas of Palestine, reported AP.

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that began on Monday has reached 43. It also includes 13 children and three women, as per the Gaza health ministry, according to the AP report.

The airstrikes have been reported to be the worst since 2014. The escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine ignited after the clashes between the Palestinian protesters and Israeli police on the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the holiest site for Muslims in Jerusalem.

More than 600 rockets were fired at Israel from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. As much as 200 of them were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defence batteries and 150 others couldn't reach the target, according to the Israeli army. Three people were killed as of Wednesday morning in the rocket strikes from Gaza to Tel Aviv.

The protests by Palestinians against the eviction from Sheikh Jarrah and attack by the Israeli forces on the Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque with stun grenades and rubber bullets over those protests exacerbated the conflict.

The Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah live in houses built on land that a court has ruled belonged to Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948.

On May 9 as well, Pakistan PM Khan condemned the violence by Israeli forces against the Palestinians and said it violated all norms of humanity and international law.

"Strongly condemn Israeli Forces' attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take immed action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights," Khan had said.

