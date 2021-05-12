'Heart goes out to 9-yr-old son,' Israel's India envoy speaks to Soumya's family

Isreal's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday spoke to the family of Soumya Santosh, the Kerala woman who has been killed in the Palestinian attack on Isreal on Tuesday. "I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," he tweeted.

The attack reminded him of little Moshe who lost his parents in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the ambassador said. "My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage," the envoy wrote.





May God give them strength and courage🙏 — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 12, 2021





32-year-old Soumya Santosh is one of those killed in the airstrike in which about 35 have been killed in Gaza and five in Israel. Reports said she has been living in Israel for the last seven years and working as a caregiver. At the time of the airstrike, she was at the Israeli coastal city Ashkelon. The women whom she used to attend, however, survived the attack. Soumya has a nine-year-old son who stays with his father in Kerala.

She was on a video call with her family members when the strike took place. "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus, we came to know about the incident," Santhosh's brother Saji told PTI.