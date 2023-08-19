News / World News / ‘I am still shocked’: Guests, staffers baffled as identity of man who jumped to death from NYC hotel remains mystery

BySumanti Sen
Aug 19, 2023 01:34 PM IST

As per a police officer at the scene, the victim was wearing pyjama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers

Staffers and guests at the ritzy Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan are horrified after a man tragically jumped to his death from the Deutsche Bank Center roof before plunging through the hotel. The Deutsche Bank Center is 750 feet tall. People are baffled as the man’s identity still remains a mystery.

“I am still shocked,” said Louisa Gassab, of Paris, France, who is staying at the hotel, according to New York Post. “He was on the ground covered up in a sheet. I saw a part of him on the ground, I don’t know what. When I woke up this morning, I asked the hotel staff what happened but they wouldn’t give me any information

The man was sliced in half before hitting the pavement. It is believed that he was not a guest at the hotel. However, he took a service elevator to the roof before jumping to his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notably, stars like Jay-Z, Cynthia Nixon and Tom Brady own apartments in the complex. The incident took place at the 80 Columbus Circle address in Midtown, according to the Daily Mail.

“The marquee cut him in half,” a building employee told New York Daily News. An arm of the man was found across the street. As per a police officer at the scene, the victim was wearing pyjama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers. By Friday afternoon, August 18, the blood had been washed away by the rain. Authorities cordoned off the area with a velvet rope from the hotel.

The twin luxury glass tower building where the tragedy occurred can reportedly sell for $19 million. An investigation is still ongoing.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

