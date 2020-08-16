e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / I have more Indians than she has: Donald Trump

I have more Indians than she has: Donald Trump

Donald Trump took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile towards police, suggesting that she and Biden were at the centre of “a left-wing war on cops”.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 02:39 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Washington
Donald Trump “has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.
Donald Trump “has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Friday, claiming that he has more support from Indian-origin voters than Joe Biden’s running mate.

On his opponent Biden for the November 3 race, Trump said “no one will be safe in Biden’s America”, adding that California Senator Harris is a “step worse”.

According to an ANI report, Trump said, “If Joe Biden would become the president, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has.”

Trump took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile towards police, suggesting that she and Biden were at the centre of “a left-wing war on cops”.

He continued to criticise Biden, saying, “This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect... No one will be safe in Biden’s America.”

He was speaking to members of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association (NYC PBA), which on Friday endorsed the US president’s re-election campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani slammed Harris’ prosecutorial record, claiming that when she was attorney general, “she prosecuted little people but wouldn’t prosecute big people”.

Biden, meanwhile, levelled fierce criticism at Trump, with his campaign saying the US president has resorted to “abhorrent” lies about Harris’ eligibility to be vice-president.

“I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Trump had said on Thursday, citing a controversial news article that questions the immigration status of Harris’ parents at the time of her birth.

Trump “has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

ANI AND AFP

tags
top news
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
Communal posts: Report on leniency to BJP causes row
Communal posts: Report on leniency to BJP causes row
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Over 1,500 birds injured by kite strings in the last fortnight
Over 1,500 birds injured by kite strings in the last fortnight
UP districts may auction properties of defaulter builders to recover dues
UP districts may auction properties of defaulter builders to recover dues
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In