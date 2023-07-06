Home / World News / 2,200 earthquakes in Iceland in 24 hours: What it means for the region

2,200 earthquakes in Iceland in 24 hours: What it means for the region

ByMallika Soni
Jul 06, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Iceland Earthquakes: The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the tremors began around 4 pm beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall.

Almost 2,200 earthquakes were recorded in the area around Iceland's capital Reykjavik in the past 24 hours. The country's weather office warned that it is a signal that a volcanic eruption could be imminent.

Iceland Earthquakes: Lava flows from two fissures from a volcano near along the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.(AFP)
Iceland Earthquakes: Lava flows from two fissures from a volcano near along the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.(AFP)

What did Iceland's weather agency say?

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the tremors began around 4 pm beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall. The mountain sits atop a volcanic system where two eruptions have occurred in the past two years on the Reykjanes Peninsula- Iceland's southwestern tip.

"Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland," the agency said. More seismic activity was likely, it added.

Read more: Ukraine's Zelensky blames West: ‘I wanted our counteroffensive…’

What we know about the Iceland earthquakes?

Seven of the quakes had a magnitude over four- considered a light quake. The seismic activity resulted in the aviation alert being raised to "orange" from "green".

Why are earthquakes in Iceland worrying?

Iceland is Europe's biggest and most active volcanic region. The North Atlantic island straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge- separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

Has this happened before in Iceland?

In April 2010, 100,000 flights were cancelled, leaving more than 10 million travellers stranded, following the massive eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano- the biggest air traffic disruption in peacetime until the Covid pandemic.

Lava spewed out near Mount Fagradalsfjall in both 2021 and 2022 as well.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out