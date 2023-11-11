Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iceland evacuates town over concerns of volcanic eruption

Reuters |
Nov 11, 2023 08:03 PM IST

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said there was a "considerable" risk of an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.

Icelandic authorities have completed the evacuation of 3,000 residents of a town in the southwestern part of the country over concerns of a volcanic eruption after a series of earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground.

The red shimmer from magma is seen coming out from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano behind the tourist landmark Blue Lagoon, near the town of Grindavik on March 20, 2021.(AFP)

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Saturday there was a "considerable" risk of an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, because the size of the underground magma intrusion and the rate at which it is moving was several times greater than what was previously measured in the area.

Iceland's Civil Protection Agency overnight ordered a complete evacuation of Grindavik, a nearby fishing town, although it emphasized this was not an emergency evacuation.

The Reykjanes region has in recent years seen several eruptions in unpopulated areas, but the current outbreak was believed to pose an immediate risk to the town, authorities said.

On Thursday, increased seismic activity prompted the closure of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of the country's main tourist attractions.

Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a fissure in the ground measuring between 500 and 750 meters long in the region's Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Volcanic activity in the area continued for six months that year, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene. In August 2022, a three-week eruption happened in the same area, followed by another in July of this year.

The Fagradalsfjall system, which is around 6 kilometres wide and 19 kilometres long, had remained inactive for more than 6,000 years prior to the recent eruptions.

