Iconic Garisenda Tower in Italy may ‘collapse’ due to excessive leaning: Reports

The Garisenda Tower in Italy may collapse due to excessive leaning and authorities of Bologna are preparing for the eventuality. The Garisenda tower, also known as the 'leaning tower', has been steady for nearly 1,000 years. But now the tallest tower is at risk of collapsing due to excessive leaning, media reports claimed.

Garisenda and Asinelli towers(X(formerly Twitter)/@Emily_JadeLily)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The iconic tower measures more than 150 feet in height and was erected in the 12th century. It stands beside the Asinelli Tower which is taller. Both are famous tourist spots in the city.

What have authorities done in anticipation of the tower's fall?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The city council has decided to erect a protective metal cordon to “contain debris resulting from a possible collapse, to reduce the vulnerability of surrounding buildings and the exposure to the population, as well as blocking access to the off-limits area”.

In October 2023, sensor readings which measure the movements of the ancient towers, triggered alarms. As a result, authorities had ordered the urgent shutdown of the area around the tower.

Meanwhile, monitoring equipment around the tower delivers readings every 15 minutes. This helps the authorities remain updated about the latest situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Video: German President made to wait for 30 minutes on aircraft after reaching Qatar

What do authorities say?

In an interaction with CNN, a local authority highlighted that a “yellow” alert has been raised as a precaution. Notably, a red alert will mean that the collapse is imminent. He also said that the collapse of the tower is being seen as the worst-case scenario.

“We’re acting as if it’s the worst-case scenario but that’s not to say it’ll happen,” said the local authority.

“We’re acting as if it’s about to collapse, but nobody knows when that could be – it could be three months, 10 years, or 20 years," he added.

“If there was an imminent risk of collapse we’d evacuate everyone,” he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON