Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails’: UK PM Boris Johnson
world news

‘If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails’: UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the promises made in the landmark Paris climate accord are starting to sound “frankly hollow” six years later. Johnson struck a grim note on Sunday at the end of a Group of 20 summit in Rome.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Agencies | , Glasgow

A crucial UN climate summit opened on Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming.

As UN officials gavelled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, the heads of the world’s leading economies at the close of their own separate talks in Italy made a commitment to cut pollution from burning coal and other fossil fuels. But the agreement was vague and not the major push some had been hoping for to give momentum to the climate summit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the promises made in the landmark Paris climate accord are starting to sound “frankly hollow” six years later.

Johnson struck a grim note on Sunday at the end of a Group of 20 summit in Rome. “If we don’t act now, the Paris agreement will be looked at in the future not as the moment humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but the moment we flinched and looked away,” the British leader said.

RELATED STORIES

The 2015 Paris accords seek to keep the rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and to “pursue efforts” to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Britain had hoped for a “G20 bounce” going into the UN climate change conference. But Johnson said the group of large economies needed to go much further.

“If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails,” he said.

Government leaders face two choices at the climate summit, Patricia Espinosa, head of the UN climate office, declared at the summit’s opening: They can sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions and help communities and countries survive what is becoming a hotter, harsher world, Espinosa said. “Or we accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet.”

“It is for these reasons and more that we must make progress here in Glasgow,” Espinosa said. “We must make it a success.”

While the opening ceremony in Glasgow formally kicked off the talks, known as COP26, the more anticipated launch comes Monday, when leaders from around the world will gather to lay out their countries’ efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and deal with the mounting damage from climate change.

The leaders of three of the world’s biggest climate polluters - China, Russia and Brazil — were not expected to attend the summit, though seniors officials from those countries planned to participate. For US President Joe Biden, whose country is the world’s worst current climate polluter after China, the summit comes at a time when division within his own Democratic party is forcing him to scale back ambitious climate efforts.

At the Vatican Sunday, Pope Francis urged the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square: “Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” is heard by summit participants.

Negotiators will push nations to ratchet up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°C this century compared with pre-industrial times.

The climate summit remains “our last, best hope to keep 1.5 in reach,” said Alok Sharma, the British government minister chairing climate talks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia eases intl. border restrictions for first time during Covid pandemic

Mass shooting at Halloween party in Texas; 1 dead, 9 injured

‘Reverse coup, take heed of protests’: UN chief  Guterres tells Sudan army

Myanmar's Covid-19 caseload crosses 500,000-mark
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP