‘If India refuses…’: US Congressman questions Biden admin on Gautam Adani probe

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Congressman Lance Gooden has sought answers on the justice department's ‘selective actions’ against foreign entities, their impact on US alliances.

Republican lawmaker Lance Gooden has slammed the Joe Biden administration for investigating Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, warning it could strain key alliances.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani speaks on the work-life balance in New Delhi on December 26. (ANI Photo)
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani speaks on the work-life balance in New Delhi on December 26. (ANI Photo)

Lance Gooden, in a letter to US attorney general Merrick B Garland, questioned, “What will the US do if India refuses an extradition request?”

The Congressman has sought answers on the justice department's ‘selective actions’ against foreign entities, their impact on US alliances and economic growth, and any links to George Soros.

“The Department of Justice’s selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America’s strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gooden said in his letter dated January 7.

“Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to the US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad,” he added.

Read: Can’t cancel deal with Adani sans evidence: Naidu

The five-term Republican lawmaker said that targeting entities that invest tens of billions of dollars and create tens of thousands of jobs for Americans only harms the US in the long run.

“When we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage, and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors who are hopeful of investing in our country,” he said.

“An unwelcome and politically charged atmosphere for investors will only stall efforts to revitalise America’s industrial base and economic growth, directly undermine President Trump’s commitment to revive the economy with increased investments.

He said that instead of wasting taxpayer money on lengthy and potentially politically motivated investigations in distant countries, the department should work with the incoming administration to better serve the American people.

Also read: HC asks Adani group firm to justify cutting of mangroves for 172-crore jetty project

“The allegations in the Adani case, even if proven true, would still fail to make us the appropriate and final arbiter on the issue. These ‘bribes’ were allegedly paid to Indian state government officials, in India, by Indian executives of an Indian company, with no concrete involvement of or injury to any American party,” Gooden wrote.

US prosecutors have charged Indian billionaire Gautam Adani for allegedly being involved in a scheme to bribe Indian officials with USD 265 million (approximately 2,200 crore) in exchange for favorable solar power contracts.

The Adani Group, however, rejected the charges, calling them "baseless" and affirmed that the conglomerate complies with all laws.

With PTI inputs

