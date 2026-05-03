‘If they misbehave…’: Trump's fresh warning for Iran as he reviews peace proposal

US President Donald Trump said military strikes on Iran could begin again "if they misbehave", while also saying he was reviewing a new proposal from Tehran aimed at ending the war, which is currently paused.

The warning came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan.

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The warning came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. The points included ending the conflict across all fronts and bringing in a new system for the key Strait of Hormuz, the reports said. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

ALSO READ | Iran war and its discontents

Trump’s fresh warning to Iran

Speaking before boarding a flight from West Palm Beach in Florida to Miami, Trump was asked about the Iranian proposal. He said, "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."

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{{^usCountry}} Later, in a post on Truth Social, he said he did not believe the proposals would be acceptable and added that Iran had not suffered a sufficient price for its actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, in a post on Truth Social, he said he did not believe the proposals would be acceptable and added that Iran had not suffered a sufficient price for its actions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether military action could resume, Trump said there is a possibility. “I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether military action could resume, Trump said there is a possibility. “I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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The conflict, begun by the United States and Israel in late February, has remained suspended since April 8. One round of peace talks in Pakistan has already failed.

Axios, citing two sources, reported that the proposal delivered on Thursday gave a one-month window for talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade and permanently end the war in Iran as well as Lebanon.

The report added that only after such an agreement is reached would a further month of negotiations begin over Iran's nuclear programme.

What Iran said on possibility of US strikes

On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior member of the Iranian military's central command, said "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely."

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"Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," he said, according to Fars news agency.

Iran also said on Saturday that Washington must decide whether it wants diplomacy or a return to open conflict, adding that Tehran is prepared for both options.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

"Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths," he said.

Notably, energy prices have climbed sharply due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, raising major concern in the White House that Republicans may face a heavy setback in November’s midterm elections.

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With inputs from agencies

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