“I'm staying right here”: NYC man brings motorcycle on subway, refuses to move

In a viral video on the Internet, a bizarre man brought a massive motorcycle into the NYC subway. He refused to move or get off when other travellers tried to make him aware of the inconvenience.

People on the internet had strong views regarding such people and the way they are not dealt with by the police.

People trying to get into the coach had to squeeze past the vehicle to board the train. The bike was parked just in front of the doors, laid across horizontally, blocking any source of entry.

“I’m not moving. I’m not moving,” the man asserted when asked to move again.

When people suggested he move his bike a bit so that the path wasn't completely blocked, the biker asked them to enter through another door.

Then, he pointed to where he was standing, adding: “I'm staying right here.”

He can also be seen telling an off-camera person to help navigate the flow of people, through the opposite door of the coach.

Then, rather than moving his bike someplace else in the coach, he asked people to stand closer to each other in order to fit the incoming passengers.

Later in the video, the bike owner lost his patience and shouted in the air, “There's no f-king room, And you're pushing me!”

Many including one woman in the video, chose to step down from the train and wait for another one than deal with the bizarre man.

As per the MTA guidelines, any “gasoline-powered vehicles” are banned from MTA facilities.

Surprising videos keep surfacing from the subway on a daily basis, with a recent don't of a man elbowing another in the face. Interestingly, it is the new normal and very few cases are filed regarding such incidents.

