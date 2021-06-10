Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / IMF sees risks after El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender
world news

IMF sees risks after El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador’s congress approved a law this week requiring businesses to accept Bitcoin in exchange for goods and services.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Bitcoin banners are seen outside of a small restaurant at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador.(REUTERS)

El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender may imply a series of risks and regulatory challenges, International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said Thursday.

“Adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis so we are following developments closely and will continue our consultation with authorities,” Rice said, speaking in Washington. “Crypto assets can pose significant risks and effective regulatory measures are very important when dealing with them.”

An IMF team is conducting virtual meetings with El Salvador on its Article IV review of the country and a potential credit program “including policies to strengthen economic governance” Rice said. The team will meet with Bukele Thursday.

El Salvador’s congress approved a law this week requiring businesses to accept Bitcoin in exchange for goods and services. President Nayib Bukele said the digital currency will help counter El Salvador’s low banking penetration and cut the cost of sending remittances.

The nation’s bonds dropped, sending the yield on its bonds coming due in 2025 up 71 basis points to 7.8% at 10:40 a.m. in New York. El Salvador’s bonds are the worst performers in emerging markets this week, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.

“The plans for Bitcoin under an increasingly autocratic regime will likely only compound concerns about corruption, money laundering and the independence of regulatory agencies,” Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Amherst Pierpont, wrote in a note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imf bitcoin el salvador
TRENDING NEWS

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP