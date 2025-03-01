'Important that no one forgets...': Zelensky after White House showdown with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a day after his heated showdown with US President Donald Trump, said it is "very important" that Ukraine's plight was heard and not forgotten US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," he said in a social media post alongside footage of a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Washington.

"Thank you for your support in this difficult time, for all your efforts for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians and for your help - not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and prayerful," he added.

Zelensky's eventful meeting with Trump

Zelensky had seen the Oval Office meeting on Friday with Trump and Vice President JD Vance as a chance to win more support for Kyiv's war effort against Russia. But the meeting descended into acrimony and drove relations with Kyiv's most important wartime ally to a new low.

Trump and Vance on Friday berated Zelensky over the war in Ukraine and accused him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

World reacts to White House showdown

The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally. It led to the rest of Zelensky's White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the US will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's 2022 invasion.

The row saw European leaders scramble to voice support for Ukraine after Zelensky was made to leave the White House early and without signing a minerals-sharing deal seen as vital to an eventual US-brokered truce.