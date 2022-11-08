Imran Khan assassination attempt: Pakistan SC directs Punjab police to register FIR

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar to register FIR in the case of the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plea was heard by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the plea, Dawn reported on Monday.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan wrote a letter to the country's President Arif Alvi, asking him to act against the "abuse of power and violations of laws and Constitution."

"No person or State institution can be above the law of the land. We have been seeing a massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within State organisations, including custodial torture and abductions all carried out with impunity. You hold the highest Office of State and I am requesting you to act now to stop the abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental rights of every citizen," Khan wrote in a letter to Alvi.

On Sunday, Imran Khan said the Punjab Police has refused to register an FIR against DG(C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer to probe the officer's alleged involvement in the assassination attempt.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume on Thursday instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier, reported ARY News.

After being attacked, Imran Khan, urged his followers to continue protesting against three people whom he accuses of plotting an assassination plan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said that the PTI chair's claims are "unacceptable, uncalled for."

Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News.

