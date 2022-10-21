Imran Khan banned by Pak Election Commission from holding public office: Report
Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office.
Reuters |
Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.
