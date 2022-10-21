Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imran Khan banned by Pak Election Commission from holding public office: Report

Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:52 PM IST

Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office.

Pak election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran khan from public office: Report(REUTERS)
Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.

