Imran Khan calls on party members to foil opposition alliance’s moves

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:11 IST

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, finalises its plans to launch a series of protests this month against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the political temperature in Islamabad has started to rise with talk of lawmakers switching sides and restrictions being placed on key opposition figures.

PM Khan has told his party members to devise a strategy to foil the PDM’s moves, which he claims are aimed at defaming the army and sparking chaos across the country.

The main target of Khan’s ire is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who the current PM claims is “following the agenda of India by maligning the armed forces of the country”.

In an all-party conference in September, Sharif had launched a scathing attack on Khan, whom he termed a “selected PM”, and on “the people who placed Imran Khan in power” - a reference to the army high command.

Sharif said the army leadership had created a “state above a state” in Pakistan and recounted numerous occasions when as PM his government had been undermined by the military.

Khan has said that his government is working out a legal strategy to bring Sharif back from the UK. Notably, Pakistan has no extradition treaty with Britain.

These efforts have repeatedly hit a wall. A local news channel reported that the Pakistan High Commission has made five attempts to have non-bailable warrants served on Sharif. But the British government said it doesn’t want to get involved in the tussle.

Shahzad Akbar, adviser to the PM on interior and accountability, had said that he had written letters to British authorities seeking Sharif’s repatriation, adding that a formal application had also been sent for his extradition.

The adviser was of the view that though there was no extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK, people who are wanted could be handed over to each other under special arrangements.

Also, Khan has launched his own attack, telling the media that Sharif and India wanted to weaken Pakistan. Criticising Sharif’s comments targeting the army, Khan claimed that this was being done to appease India. “Nawaz Sharif is toeing India’s narrative,” said PM Khan.

Khan said that those who were enemies of the armed forces were enemies of Pakistan, calling on the whole nation to stay united. He said the government will defend its institutions and asked his party officials to defend the army and other state institutions on television talk shows.

In a related development, the country’s broadcast media regulator PEMRA has prohibited TV news channels from broadcasting interviews and public addresses by “proclaimed offenders and absconders”. The controversial order will prevent TV channels from airing interviews and speeches by Sharif.