Cocaine found in Imran Khan's medical test, claims Pakistan health minister; PTI furious

Pakistan's health minister Abdul Qadir Patel has sparked a row after he claimed that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's “mental stability is questionable” and alleged that his urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals like alcohol and cocaine.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a court in Lahore. (AP file)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has said it has decided to pursue legal action against Patel and his assistants for claims regarding its party chairman's medical state.

Addressing a press conference on Friday on the medical reports of Khan issued after the collection of samples at the premier Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on May 9, Patel said, “This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture.”

He added that 70-year-old Khan’s medical report will be shown to the nation, as it was a “public document”.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man,” Dawn News quoted the minister as saying.

Patel also alleged that the initial report of Khan’s urine sample revealed findings of toxic chemicals, “the likes of alcohol and cocaine”.

The PTI said the decision was taken after Khan's approval and its legal team under barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has initiated preparations.

"Shameful press conference of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's decision to take full legal action against the Minister of Health and his assistants. Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved to bring Abdul Qadir Patel, NAB, Ministry of Health and doctors of Pims Hospital to justice. The legal team of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations. Abdul Qadir Patel's embarrassing press conference and baseless accusations will be dealt with under other laws including defamation," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf wrote on Twitter.

Patel also claimed that the report does not have any details about the fracture on Khan's foot, which the former PM claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid.

"He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

