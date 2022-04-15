Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan ex-wife jabs over ‘alternate career’ option: ‘Kapil Sharma sidekick’
world news

Imran Khan ex-wife jabs over ‘alternate career’ option: ‘Kapil Sharma sidekick’

Reham Khan has been known for her sarcastic comments on Imran Khan ever since the political crisis began in the country.
Imran Khan ex-wife Reham Khan jabs over his ‘alternate career’ option
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan, mocked him on Twitter, suggesting an alternate career for him as “Kapil Sharma's sidekick”. Reham replied to a tweet by a Pakistani journalist in which he had mockingly asked for suggestions for an “alternate career" for the cricketer-politician. The journalist gave four options - cricket commentator, gym trainer, TV or Radio host, and Imam in Madrassah. He had further written, “I think Imran Khan could be a great wrestler where he fights the Americans who allegedly conspired against him in the ring.”

Also watch: 'India celebrated my ouster': Imran Khan repeats 'foreign conspiracy' charge

Reham Khan has been known for her sarcastic comments on Imran Khan ever since the political crisis began in the country. Earlier on Thursday, Reham, while speaking to a Pakistani journalist, had said that “Imran Khan is talented when it comes to comedy” and suggested that he could “replace Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Kapil Sharma show.”

RELATED STORIES

“He should be given a chance in Bollywood. He is talented at comedy. As Paji's (Navjot Singh Sidhu) place is vacant in the Kapil Sharma Show, he (Imran Khan) can replace him. He has a good friendship with Paji and has also started poetry,” she is heard saying in a widely shared video.

Notably, Sidhu had also faced severe backlash from the ruling party after he had addressed Imran Khan as his ‘big brother’ in the past.

Also read: Imran Khan to face probe in ‘gifted necklace’ case: Report

Khan recently lauded India for having an ‘independent foreign policy’. He had said that “no superpower dares to conspire against India and no one can dictate to them.” Then former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had taken a dig at him - “Go to India if you like it so much”, she had said.

Earlier, Reham Khan had termed Imran Khan as “mini trump” and had urged Twitter to take action against his inciting tweets during the peak of the political crisis in Pakistan.

After several weeks of political drama in Pakistan, Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote in the country's national assembly on April 9 - despite hectic efforts to escape the fall of his government. 174 members out of the 342-member national assembly voted against him. Shehbaz Sharif was then elected as the prime minister of Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan reham khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP