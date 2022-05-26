Imran Khan gives 6 days to Pakistan govt for announcing polls, says: 'Will return to Islamabad’
After a massive show of strength, which held Pakistani cities under siege until Thursday morning as Imran Khan's Azadi march reached the capital Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday, former prime minister Imran Khan warned that if election dates are not announced within six days, he will again come to Islamabad. Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan's Azadi march reaches Islamabad, capital turns into battleground | 10 points
As Imran Khan's Azadi march started on Wednesday, clashes between party workers and cops broke out at several places in Punjab, Karachi and Lahore. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter complaining that petrol pumps in Lahore ran out of fuel; ATMs were out of money.
Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march
Before the march entered Islamabad, the army was called in to protect the Red Zone of the city consisting of important structures like the Supreme Court, Prime Minister's residence etc, from what Imran Khan wanted to be a 'peaceful protest'. Islamabad was sealed off to not allow the entry of the march and police shelled tear gas as Islamabad turned into a battleground on Thursday.
Pakistan's Geo News claimed PTI supporters attacked its office injuring some journalists.
Imran Khan reached Islamabad and addressed the march where he said the government would be happy if he stages a sit-in as that would lead to more clashes between his partymen and the police. "I had decided that I will sit here until the government dissolves assemblies and announces elections, but of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy." The PTI chairman also claimed that five protesters from his party were killed in clashes.
Texas student caught with firearms outside school day after mass shooting horror
A student in Texas, United States, was caught with firearms outside a high school in Richardson city, the police department said, a day after mass shooting in the US state sent shockwaves across the world. In a statement, the Richardson Police Department said that it received a phone call at 10.55 am (local time) in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road, reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle.
Indian-origin lawyers fined for delaying execution of drug trafficker
Two Indian-origin Singaporean lawyers have been ordered to pay SGD20,000 ( ₹1,127,200) in costs to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) for a last-ditch attempt to halt the execution of an Indian descendant Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam in April this year. Nagaenthran was hanged at Changi Prison Complex on April 27, 2022. His appeals against his conviction and sentence were dismissed in 2011.
Oklahoma governor approves strictest abortion ban in US
The governor of the US state of Oklahoma on Wednesday signed into law a bill that bars nearly all abortions after fertilization, the country's strictest ban yet on the procedure. The bill, approved by Oklahoma legislators last week, follows a similar measure that went into effect in neighboring Texas in September, which gives members of the public the ability to sue doctors who perform abortions -- or anyone who helps facilitate them.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas elementary school
Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when Ramos was killed by a Border Patrol team. “Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”
1st highly likely monkeypox case in Finland; Denmark to get vaccines: Top points
The cases of monkeypox are surging globally with the World Health Organization on Wednesday confirming 131 confirmed and 106 suspected cases of the virus in 19 countries. Here are the latest updates Spain reported 59 new cases of the monkeypox on Wednesday and the total number of suspected cases nationwide stands at 171. Finland on Wednesday identified its first “highly likely” case of the monkeypox, according to the Helsinki hospital district.
