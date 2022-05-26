Pakistan: Imran Khan's Azadi march reaches Islamabad, capital turns into battleground | 10 points
The army was called in by the Shehbaz Sharif government in the early hours on Thursday to protect the Red Zone of Islamabad as former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan entered the capital with his Azadi march. The government said Army has been deployed to protect important buildings like Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic Enclaves. Also Read: ‘No petrol in any station, no cash in ATMs’: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
Here are the top 10 updates on the Islamabad crisis:
1. Islamabad turned into a battleground with the heavy shelling of the police and the reported vandalism of the PTI workers. Imran Khan reached the D Chowk of Islamabad on Thursday morning.
2. Just before Imran Khan entered Islamabad, reports of continuous tear gas shelling in the Blue Area emerged.
3. Pakistan's Geo News reported its office came under the attack of the PTI workers injuring some media workers. No police personnel were present outside of the building for its security, it reported.
4. Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted Imran Khan's party to hold his Azadi march near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 area of Islamabad and restrained the government from arresting PTI workers.
5. However, clashes between the party workers and the police broke out in several places -- in Punjab, Lahore and Karachi -- before the march entered Islamabad.
6. Imran Khan's party PTI claimed police opened fire on people who gathered in Lahore's Liberty Chowk area in support of Imran Khan's march.
7. In Punjab's Attock, the protesters brought a crane to remove containers that were placed on their way to block the march.
8. PTI leader Yasmin Rashod said the windshield of her vehicle was broken by the police when she was on her way to Islamabad. PTI workers torched trees in the Blue area of Islamabad.
9. Imran Khan on Wednesday warned his supporters would not vacate D-Chowk until a date for fresh polls was announced by the Shehbaz Sharif government.
10. Imran Khan on Wednesday dismissed rumours of any deal with the government. "Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all ppl of Islamabad & Pindi to join," he had tweeted.
Joe Biden, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro set to meet in June at US summit,
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US leader Joe Biden are set to meet next month after Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which was first reported by the O Globo newspaper. The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to questions on the matter.
At least 9 killed as 3 bombs strike minibuses in Afghan city: police
Three bombs tore through minibuses in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, police said. "The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded. Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.
Afghanistan: 16 killed as four blasts tear through minibuses, Kabul mosque
At least 16 people were killed after a blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and three blasts ripped through three minibuses northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. A spokesman for Kabul's commander said at least two people were injured in the blast on a mosque in Kabul. Emergency hospital said in a tweet it had received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients, reported Reuters.
Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march
Clashes erupted across several cities of Pakistan amid the Azadi March call by the ousted prime minister Imran Khan Niazi. After Karachi, Lahore and parts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters and workers resorted to violence in the federal capital Islamabad, where the party chief is set to hold the rally.
'No petrol in any station, no cash in ATMs': Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
On a day Lahore witnessed clashes between supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and police, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and slammed the Pakistani establishment over the shortage of fuel and cash, tagging prominent politicians in the country. Political and economic volatility has deepened in the nuclear-armed nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.
