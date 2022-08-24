Imran Khan in dire straits, ex-Pak PM booked in these cases

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan Niazi's troubles have just multiplied. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief has been booked under a terror act for threatening a judge and two top police officials at a public meeting in Islamabad on August 21. This comes days after Khan tore into the all-powerful Pakistan Army, whom he has called ‘neutrals’, saying ‘history will blame them for what they did to the country’.

“You should review and think that there are 220 million people in this country…over 60 per cent of the population is youngsters, and they need jobs," Khan said. The former PM has been unsparing in his attacks on the ruling Shehbaz Sharif dispensation, whom he has termed as an imported government. The former cricket captain, who became the first prime minister in the political history of Pakistan to be ousted after a vote of confidence faces several cases including those related to corruption. Contempt of court case: Imran Khan has been summoned by the Islamabad high court to appear on August 31 in connection with contempt charges over his verbal threats to a judge at a rally. If convicted, the 69-year-old Khan would be disqualified from politics for life as according to Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot run for office.

Toshakhana gifts for sale case: As the prime minister, Khan is accused of selling gifts he received from other countries heads, including an expensive watch worth $1 million. Exchange of gifts between heads of states during a state visit are a routine affair. According to the Toshakhana (gift depository) norms, these gifts are state properties until sold in auction. The petition filed on behalf of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician took away most of the items from the Toshakhana without payment as he allegedly did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April this year revealed that Khan in "violation of the law" sold Toshakhana gifts — comprising diamond jewellery sets, bracelets, and wrist watches — worth 140 million Pakistani rupees in Dubai. The next hearing in the Election Commission will take place on August 29.

PTI foreign funding case: Imran Khan could be arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency after two notices served to him in connection with foreign funding received by his party went unanswered. The top probe agencies traced five companies operating in the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia and Belgium that have been funding the PTI and were not mentioned in the reports submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The next hearing will take place on September 6 as the former ruling party has been asked to submit documents in support of its defence.

