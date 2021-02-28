Imran Khan losing foothold as his MPs contacting PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is losing its control as the lawmakers of the ruling party are in touch with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for voting in the upcoming Senate elections.
Dawn quoted Bilawal as saying at a public meeting at Babri Banda football ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the governemnt that seldom contacted its lawmakers in the past couple of years had started contacting them as well as its allies to get their support for the Senate elections.
He further said that "it was right time for the lawmakers to decide whether they were with the people or with the 'comedian' and 'corrupt to the core' government".
The PPP chairman also gave a call to people for the upcoming PDM's long march to pack up the "illegitimate" government that could push "puppet" Prime Minister back home.
In a scathing attack on Imran Khan after Pakistan dropped four spots in comparison to last year in the recently released Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International, Bilawal said that the "PTI leaders were in a race to accumulate wealth because there was no accountability of the family of the prime minister and government members".
He highlighted that the corruption in the country will come to an end only when the law against it is applied equally to the judiciary, army, bureaucracy, lawmakers in power and other influential people.
According to Dawn, people from Hangu, Tank, Bannu and other districts came in huge convoys to participate in the public meeting, which was also addressed by former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Kareem Kundi, PPP provincial president Hamayun Khan, former MNA from Kohat Pir Dilawar Shah.
