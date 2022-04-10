'Imran Khan may have other failings but': Simi Garewal's tweet amid Pakistan turmoil
Simi Garewal, actor and the famous host of the eponymous television show 'A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' on Sunday said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and though he may have other failings, corruption is not one of them. As Imran Khan was ousted by the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly after a day of twists and turns, Simi Garewal tweeted her two takeaways from Imran Khan's exit. "A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. Politics is no place for idealists," Simi Garewal who had interviewed Imran Khan on her famous show in 2006 wrote.
Imran Khan's contentious remarks as Pak PM on Osama, sexual crimes - A look back
This is not the first time that Simi Garewal tweeted about Imran Khan. In fact, after Imran Khan won the 2018 election and became the prime minister, a tweet from the famous Indian television presenter created quite a stir, forcing her to delete the tweet later. In her deleted tweet, Simi Garewal said Imran Khan once told her that a pir had predicted he will become Pakistan's PM one day and 'will be assassinated'. "Seems Imran wanted it... despite the cost.. Its sad (sic)," the tweet later deleted said.
As the tweet created a stir, Simi Garewal later deleted the tweet and posted a congratulatory message for Imran Khan. "Congratulations@ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe," she had tweeted.
The united opposition demanding the ouster of Imran Khan for months got 174 votes defeating Imran Khan's party and making Imran Khan the first prime minister of Pakistan who got ousted by a no-confidence vote.
Challenges ahead | Pakistan's next Prime Minister to face these key issues
Whoever becomes Pakistan's next prime minister following the dismissal of Imran Khan Sunday will inherit the same issues that bedevilled Imran Khan's. Inflation is ticking along at over 12 percent, foreign debt is at $130 billion -- or 43 percent of GDP -- and the rupee has dipped to 190 to the dollar, a decline of nearly a third since Khan took power.
Shehbaz Sharif, opposition's Pak PM pick, as Imran ousted: ‘Won't take revenge'
The opposition's choice for Imran Khan's replacement, Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday delivered a dramatic midnight address in Pakistan's parliament as Imran Khan etched his name in the country's history for wrong reasons. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader has been leading the opposition charge against Khan for the last few weeks after the no confidence motion was submitted on March 8.
Imran Khan bowled out in midnight super over
Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister as he lost a crucial no-confidence vote late on Saturday night after days of political strife in the country. Voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan was held with PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq chairing the session. No government official was allowed to leave the country without a no-objection certificate, reports suggested. The opposition accused members from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of wasting time ahead of the vote.
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as economic crisis grows
Thousands of Sri Lankans rallied in the country's main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest on Saturday calling on the debt-ridden country's president to resign, as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered. Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis. “Go home Gota” and “We need responsible leadership,” read the placards.
US rejects ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims
The US again on Friday rejected Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted in Washington to overthrow his government with the help of the opposition parties, saying there is “absolutely no truth” to the claims. Khan has alleged that Central Asian Affairs, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Donald Lu in the state department was involved.
