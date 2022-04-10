Home / World News / 'Imran Khan may have other failings but': Simi Garewal's tweet amid Pakistan turmoil
After Imran Khan became the prime minister in 2018, a tweet from Simi Garewal created a stir as it involved some secret that Imran Khan had shared with her. That tweet was later deleted. Politics is not a place for idealists, Simi Garewal tweeted on Sunday after Imran Khan's ouster. 
Simi Garewal said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and he is not corrupt.&nbsp;
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Simi Garewal, actor and the famous host of the eponymous television show 'A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' on Sunday said she has known Imran Khan for 40 years and though he may have other failings, corruption is not one of them. As Imran Khan was ousted by the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly after a day of twists and turns, Simi Garewal tweeted her two takeaways from Imran Khan's exit. "A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. Politics is no place for idealists," Simi Garewal who had interviewed Imran Khan on her famous show in 2006 wrote. 

Imran Khan's contentious remarks as Pak PM on Osama, sexual crimes - A look back

This is not the first time that Simi Garewal tweeted about Imran Khan. In fact, after Imran Khan won the 2018 election and became the prime minister, a tweet from the famous Indian television presenter created quite a stir, forcing her to delete the tweet later. In her deleted tweet, Simi Garewal said Imran Khan once told her that a pir had predicted he will become Pakistan's PM one day and 'will be assassinated'. "Seems Imran wanted it... despite the cost.. Its sad (sic)," the tweet later deleted said.

 

Simi Garewal's purported tweet after Imran Khan became the PM had triggered a controversy following which the tweet was deleted.&nbsp;
As the tweet created a stir, Simi Garewal later deleted the tweet and posted a congratulatory message for Imran Khan. "Congratulations@ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe," she had tweeted.

The united opposition demanding the ouster of Imran Khan for months got 174 votes defeating Imran Khan's party and making Imran Khan the first prime minister of Pakistan who got ousted by a no-confidence vote.

