'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister on Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said he did not understand the actual allegation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a fresh allegation against Imran Khan of selling gifts for Rupees 140 million (PKR) in Dubai. This allegation was levelled against Imran Khan after it was reported that the Federal Investigation Agency will be opening an inquiry against Imran Khan over a necklace that he received as a gift but then sold.

Fawad Chaudhary said Imran Khan purchased those gifts from the Toshakhana and then sold his own assets. "What is the problem in this?" he asked as he spoke to Pakistani media.

“So far I don’t understand what Shehbaz is referring to. He is referring to a watch that some foreign country gifted and that was bought by the prime minister and he went abroad and sold it. What crime has been committed in this or what irregularity is involved,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“I don’t understand what the objection is. If it is a watch priced at ₹80-90 million, or ₹100 or ₹50 million or ₹20 million, if it is mine and I have sold it, there should be no objection over it," the former minister said.

Shehbaz on Friday said it was not about a necklace or a watch; several gifts including jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets were sold in Dubai by Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist and fact-checker claimed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi actually took everything gifted to the office of the prime minister by paying less than 30% of the total value of those gifts.

According to Pakistan's law, Imran Khan can keep the gifts but only after paying an amount decided through auction -- to the state exchequer.

