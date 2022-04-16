Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister on Toshakhana case
world news

'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister on Toshakhana case

As Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif accused former PM Imran Khan of selling gifts that belong to the treasury, a Pakistani news platform claimed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi kept 112 Toshakhana gifts by paying less than 30% of their actual price. 
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused of selling gifts which belong to the treasury of the country. (AFP)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said he did not understand the actual allegation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a fresh allegation against Imran Khan of selling gifts for Rupees 140 million (PKR) in Dubai. This allegation was levelled against Imran Khan after it was reported that the Federal Investigation Agency will be opening an inquiry against Imran Khan over a necklace that he received as a gift but then sold.

Fawad Chaudhary said Imran Khan purchased those gifts from the Toshakhana and then sold his own assets. "What is the problem in this?" he asked as he spoke to Pakistani media.

“So far I don’t understand what Shehbaz is referring to. He is referring to a watch that some foreign country gifted and that was bought by the prime minister and he went abroad and sold it. What crime has been committed in this or what irregularity is involved,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“I don’t understand what the objection is. If it is a watch priced at 80-90 million, or 100 or 50 million or 20 million, if it is mine and I have sold it, there should be no objection over it," the former minister said.

RELATED STORIES

Shehbaz on Friday said it was not about a necklace or a watch; several gifts including jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets were sold in Dubai by Imran Khan.

 

Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist and fact-checker claimed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi actually took everything gifted to the office of the prime minister by paying less than 30% of the total value of those gifts.

According to Pakistan's law, Imran Khan can keep the gifts but only after paying an amount decided through auction -- to the state exchequer. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP