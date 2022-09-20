Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan's latest 'slip of tongue': 'Atta 100/ litre'. Watch

Imran Khan's latest 'slip of tongue': 'Atta 100/ litre'. Watch

world news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:14 AM IST

This is not the first time that cricketer-politician Imran Khan has caught the attention for his comments.

Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad.- (File) (AFP / File)
BySwati Bhasin

Imran Khan, who in his initial public life earned global fame with his talent as a sportsperson, has often gained attention for his statements as a politician. Many of these comments have been criticised and some have been outrightly mocked. His most recent ‘slip of tongue’ is in focus for the wrong usage of a measuring unit. Flour is not measured in liters, the Internet has been pointing out ever since the comment surfaced.

Atta dugna ho gaya hai. Humare daur me 50 - ek kilo aata tha. Aaj wo Karachi ke ander sau rupaiye litre se upar chala gaya hai. (The price of flour has doubled. In our time, what costed 50 for a kg… has now passed 100/ litre mark in Karachi),” the cricketer-turned-politician said. He was lashing out at his successor Shehbaz Sharif’s government, claiming that the new Pakistan prime minister has failed in controlling the price hike in the country dealing with multiple economic challenges. The remarks were reported to have been made last week and since then, have been widely circulated on the Internet.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that Imran Khan has made comments that have been widely shared, albeit, not for the right reasons. Earlier, this year, before his government collapsed, and he had visited Russia - just at the time the Ukraine war started, he was criticised for his “exciting times” comment. “What a time to come, so much excitement,” he had been quoted as saying.

Among many other of his comments that have stirred controversy, one is on Osama Bin Laden. "I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, martyred him," he had said on the United States operation to eliminate the terrorist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP